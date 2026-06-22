CCPA fines Storia Foods and Beverages, English Oven ₹1L each
Storia Foods and Beverages and English Oven (Bectors Food Specialities) just got slapped with ₹100,000 fines each by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).
Turns out their "100% Juice," "Natural Tender Coconut Water," and "100% atta or Whole Wheat Bread" weren't actually what they promised: some had water, fruit concentrate, preservatives, or less than 100% whole wheat.
CCPA orders halt to '100%' labeling
The CCPA told both companies to stop using these misleading labels everywhere right away.
Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra explained that 100% is a precise and absolute numerical expression and cannot be used loosely or as a marketing tag.
This crackdown is part of the CCPA's push to make sure brands are honest and consumers aren't fooled by tricky ads in the food world.