CCPA fines Storia Foods and Beverages, English Oven ₹1L each

CCPA orders halt to '100%' labeling

The CCPA told both companies to stop using these misleading labels everywhere right away.

Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra explained that 100% is a precise and absolute numerical expression and cannot be used loosely or as a marketing tag.

This crackdown is part of the CCPA's push to make sure brands are honest and consumers aren't fooled by tricky ads in the food world.