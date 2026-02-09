Barbeque Nation can't charge service fee at its restaurants anymore

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd to stop charging a service fee at its restaurants. The order comes after the CCPA took suo motu cognizance of a complaint filed on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) over the restaurant's practice of adding a service charge, in addition to central and state Goods and Services Tax ( GST ).

Complaint Restaurant offered to adjust amount against future bill The complaint, filed in March 2025, sought a refund of ₹335 service fee. The CCPA's order noted that the restaurant had initially offered to adjust the amount against a future bill but later issued a full refund directly to the consumer in April 2025 after escalation through the helpline. The refund was acknowledged on the NCH portal, after which the grievance was formally closed.

Company profile About Barbeque Nation Founded in 2006, Barbeque Nation is a casual dining chain with roughly 200 outlets in India and six in the UAE, Malaysia, and Oman. The firm reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,233 crore in FY25 against a net loss of ₹27.79 crore. This was slightly lower than the revenue of ₹1,254.5 crore and net loss of ₹13.41 crore reported for FY24.

Regulatory action Similar action against China Gate Restaurant In December 2025, the CCPA had also penalized China Gate Restaurant Private Limited ₹50,000 for imposing mandatory service charges in violation of consumer protection norms, and a Delhi High Court ruling from March 2025. Consumer groups have welcomed these actions as strong signals to the restaurant industry that mandatory service charges will not be tolerated. Legal experts say that even though Barbeque Nation no longer levies the charge, this order is significant.

