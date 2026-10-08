CEA Nageswaran sees equity gains if AI hype cools

India's Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran thinks the country might actually benefit from not jumping headfirst into the global AI craze, at least when it comes to equity markets.

If the current AI hype cools off, he says India's solid economic basics (like a well capitalized banking system and a small current account deficit which is manageable) could make it more appealing to foreign investors.

He calls this a possible "second mover advantage," where India stands out by not being overly dependent on AI.