CEA proposes higher fixed electricity charges as rooftop solar rises
Heads up: Your electricity bill might go up soon, even if you're using less power.
The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) wants to raise fixed monthly charges to help power companies recover mounting costs from people switching to rooftop solar and generating their own electricity.
So, even if you're saving energy, the basic fee could still climb.
Fixed fees now 9% to 20%
Right now, power companies only get about 9% to 20% of their revenue from these fixed fees, but their actual costs, like infrastructure and salaries, are much higher.
The CEA is suggesting a gradual increase: for homes and farms, fixed charges would rise to 25% of fixed costs; for industrial, commercial and institutional users, it could go all the way up to 100% by 2030.
Regulators to review rooftop solar tariffs
If you've got rooftop solar or use net metering, there's talk of special tariffs just for you.
This is meant to ensure everyone who relies on the grid, even as backup, helps support power companies fairly.
The proposal will be reviewed by regulators before anything changes.