CEA proposes higher fixed electricity charges as rooftop solar rises

Fixed fees now 9% to 20%

Right now, power companies only get about 9% to 20% of their revenue from these fixed fees, but their actual costs, like infrastructure and salaries, are much higher.

The CEA is suggesting a gradual increase: for homes and farms, fixed charges would rise to 25% of fixed costs; for industrial, commercial and institutional users, it could go all the way up to 100% by 2030.