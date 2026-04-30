CEAT posts record FY26 revenue ₹15,678cr and ₹697cr net profit
Business
CEAT just had its best year ever, crossing ₹15,000 crore in revenue for the first time, ending FY26 at ₹15,678 crore (up 18.6% from last year).
Net profit also reached a record ₹697 crore.
CEAT last-quarter revenue rises 23% ₹4,219cr
In the last quarter alone, revenue jumped 23% year-on-year to ₹4,219 crore, thanks to strong performance in both replacement and OEM segments.
The board is proposing a ₹35-per-share dividend.
Kumar Subbiah credits operating efficiencies, scale and disciplined cost management for boosting margins, while Arnab Banerjee credits smart pricing and tight cost controls for mitigating the impact of rising raw material costs.
CEAT says it's staying cautious but ready to grow further.