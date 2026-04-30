CEAT posts record FY26 revenue ₹15,678cr and ₹697cr net profit

CEAT last-quarter revenue rises 23% ₹4,219cr

In the last quarter alone, revenue jumped 23% year-on-year to ₹4,219 crore, thanks to strong performance in both replacement and OEM segments.

The board is proposing a ₹35-per-share dividend.

Kumar Subbiah credits operating efficiencies, scale and disciplined cost management for boosting margins, while Arnab Banerjee credits smart pricing and tight cost controls for mitigating the impact of rising raw material costs.

CEAT says it's staying cautious but ready to grow further.