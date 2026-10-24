Central Bank of India allegedly lost ₹13.96cr in SFMS breach
Business
The Central Bank of India allegedly lost ₹13.96 crore after unknown individuals pulled off 187 unauthorized transactions, involving 36 bank accounts.
The attack happened between October 15 and 17, 2026, when unknown individuals gained access to the Central SFMS server of IFTAS through the bank's core banking system.
Central bank files complaint, alerts RBI
The bank filed a complaint with Maharashtra's cyber police, and an investigation is underway to find out who's behind it.
Since customer funds were affected (not just the bank's own money), the bank has also alerted organizations like RBI, IFTAS, NCIIPC, and CERT-In.