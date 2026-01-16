Central Bank of India clocks big profit jump this quarter
Business
Central Bank of India just posted a 32% rise in net profit for Q3 FY26 (quarter ended Dec 31, 2025), hitting ₹1,263 crore—up from ₹959 crore a year ago (Q3 FY25, quarter ended Dec 31, 2024).
Total income also got a boost, growing 12.6% to almost ₹11,000 crore.
What's driving the growth?
The bank's business is looking healthier all around: operating profit climbed to ₹2,293 crore, while bad loans (NPAs) dropped to 2.7%.
Deposits and loans both grew fast—deposits up 13%, advances up nearly 20%.
The board even announced a 2% interim dividend for shareholders.
Why does it matter?
For anyone curious about how banks are doing or thinking about investing, this shows Central Bank is on a strong path right now—with better profits, fewer bad loans, and solid growth across the board.