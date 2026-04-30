Central Bank of India posts ₹724cr profit after ₹632cr DTA
Business
Central Bank of India's profits took a 30% hit this quarter, dropping to ₹724 crore from last year's ₹1,034 crore.
The main reason? A one-time Deferred Tax Asset (DTA) recognition effect that knocked down profits by ₹632 crore.
Central bank posts FY2026 profit ₹4,369cr
Even with the rough quarter, the bank actually grew its yearly profit by 15%, hitting ₹4,369 crore for FY2026.
They're planning to raise more funds (₹7,000 crore) in FY27 (the 2026-27 fiscal year) and are giving out a small dividend.
Plus, loans and deposits are up, and the bank has cleaned up more bad loans: its NPA ratio improved to 2.67%.
So while Q4 was tough, things overall are looking steadier for the future.