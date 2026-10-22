Central bankers say AI could reshape jobs, wages, monetary policy
Business
AI is suddenly everywhere in central banking circles. At recent IMF-World Bank and Bund Summit meetings, top officials talked about how AI could shake up jobs and wages.
Former Fed official Donald Kohn mentioned people are feeling more job insecurity, while Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh called AI a positive economic "shock" that could "fundamentally" change monetary policy.
Fed sets Nov 16 AI hearing
The US Federal Reserve has set a major hearing for November 16 in the Bay Area to dig into how AI is changing work and productivity.
Global leaders, from China's central bank to the IMF, are also studying how AI might reshape economies and even influence monetary policy decisions worldwide.