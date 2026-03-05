Central government employees can now decide their own salaries

Survey open until March 16

If you work for the central government or know someone who does, this is your chance to help decide future salaries, pensions, and allowances.

There's an 18-question survey on the MyGov portal (available in English and Hindi) open until April 30, 2026—no paper or email responses allowed.

Your feedback could influence pay changes for millions over the remaining months of the Commission's 18-month mandate.