Central government employees can now decide their own salaries
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has opened its official website to hear directly from central government employees and pensioners.
They're looking at big-picture pay issues—like salary hikes and how top-level salaries are set—and will use your input to shape what comes next.
Survey open until March 16
If you work for the central government or know someone who does, this is your chance to help decide future salaries, pensions, and allowances.
There's an 18-question survey on the MyGov portal (available in English and Hindi) open until April 30, 2026—no paper or email responses allowed.
Your feedback could influence pay changes for millions over the remaining months of the Commission's 18-month mandate.