Central Mine shares debut 7% below IPO price amid volatility

Market performance

CMPDI IPO proceeds to Coal India

The CMPDI IPO was open for subscription from March 20 to March 24, with allotment finalized on March 25. The issue was fully subscribed at 1.05 times, with Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribing at 33% and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 35%. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing at an impressive rate of 3.48 times. Notably, all money raised through this public offering will go directly to Coal India as CMPDI won't receive any financial proceeds from it.