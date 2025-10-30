Central Pay Commission formed: When will pay hikes begin

Commission's focus and last pay hike

This commission isn't just about pay hikes—it'll look at India's economic situation and how much the government can actually spend.

There's also a focus on pension schemes, especially since many want the Old Pension Scheme back.

For reference, the last commission bumped salaries up by over 23%, which had a big effect on government finances.

The commission will aim to balance fair pay with what the country can afford.