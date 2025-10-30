Next Article
Central Pay Commission formed: When will pay hikes begin
Big update: The government has set up the Eighth Central Pay Commission to review pay and pensions for about 50 lakh employees and 69 lakh pensioners.
Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission will share its recommendations by April 2027, with any changes kicking in from January 1, 2026.
Commission's focus and last pay hike
This commission isn't just about pay hikes—it'll look at India's economic situation and how much the government can actually spend.
There's also a focus on pension schemes, especially since many want the Old Pension Scheme back.
For reference, the last commission bumped salaries up by over 23%, which had a big effect on government finances.
The commission will aim to balance fair pay with what the country can afford.