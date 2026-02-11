Central Pay Commission wants your feedback on salaries, pensions
The Indian government just dropped the official site for the 8th Central Pay Commission, which has been tasked with making recommendations on pay, allowances and pensions for over a crore employees and pensioners.
The commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (Retd), wants input from everyone affected—so if you're a government worker, pensioner, or just interested, now's your chance to speak up.
Survey open until March 16
You can fill out an easy 18-question survey on MyGov (in English or Hindi) until March 16, 2026—just verify with your phone or email.
Everything's online; no paper forms or emails allowed.
Your feedback could actually shape future salaries across central government jobs; the commission's recommendations will be released at a later date.
So if this affects you or someone you know, don't miss out!