Central unions urge Parliament to pause IDBI majority stake sale

Central trade unions are calling for Parliament to step in after the government approved selling a majority stake in IDBI Bank to 10955230 Canada Inc. (parent entity Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.).

They are worried this move could take public control away from a key bank that funds important projects, and they want the sale paused, all documents made public, and an investigation into possible irregularities.

Unions are also backing a hunger strike by IDBI staff on November 2-3 to protest privatization.