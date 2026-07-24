Centre approves ₹3,030cr BHAVYA Rasayan scheme for 3 chemical parks
Big news for India's chemical industry: the government just approved the BHAVYA Rasayan Scheme, a ₹3,030 crore initiative to set up three massive chemical parks across the country.
Announced in this year's Union Budget, the scheme will run through March 2031, with each park getting up to ₹1,000 crore from the center and at least ₹500 crore from state governments.
Parks to include effluent treatment plants
Each park will cover at least 2,000 acres and come packed with essentials like effluent treatment plants and shared pipelines.
The goal? Attract investment, make manufacturing more eco-friendly, create jobs, and boost India's place in the global chemical supply chain.
CCEA clears Ballari-Guntakal rail ₹1,264cr
The CCEA also cleared a ₹1,264 crore project to add new rail lines between Ballari and Guntakal (Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh), which should help move freight faster while cutting down CO2 emissions, basically like planting 2.7 million trees!