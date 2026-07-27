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Home / News / Business News / Centre clears RBI proposal to test ₹10, ₹20 plastic banknotes
Centre clears RBI proposal to test ₹10, ₹20 plastic banknotes
Polymer banknotes last much longer than their paper counterparts

Centre clears RBI proposal to test ₹10, ₹20 plastic banknotes

By Mudit Dube
Jul 27, 2026
05:42 pm
What's the story

The Indian government has approved the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) proposal to conduct field trials of polymer banknotes in the ₹10 and ₹20 denominations. The move was announced by the Finance Ministry on Monday. The RBI had proposed issuing one billion pieces each of these new banknotes for testing, with plans for regular issuance if trials are successful.

Replacement plan

No plan to replace paper currency

The Finance Ministry clarified that the RBI plans to issue polymer banknotes along with existing paper-substrate ones. There is no plan to replace paper currency with these new plastic notes.

The central bank had earlier stated that international studies show polymer banknotes last much longer than their paper counterparts.

Digital impact

Polymer notes may not affect digital payments

The Finance Ministry also addressed concerns over the potential impact of polymer banknotes on digital payments. It said any effect could only be assessed after regular issuance of these notes.

The ministry stressed that banknotes and digital payment systems are complementary instruments for public use.

This clarification came in response to a question raised in Parliament about the introduction of plastic notes and their possible effects on currency circulation and digital transactions.

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