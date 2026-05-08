Centre considering raising PMJJBY life cover from ₹2L to ₹5L

M Nagaraju: affordability check, 57Cr covered

Before making it official, officials are checking if the higher coverage stays affordable and practical.

M Nagaraju from the Department of Financial Services shared that they're still running numbers to make sure it works out.

57 crore adults have been brought under the Jan Suraksha trio so far.

The Jan Suraksha trio also includes PMSBY (accident insurance at just ₹20 a year) and APY (pension plans for those who start early), making these schemes a solid safety net for millions.