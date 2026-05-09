Centre orders timely contract wages in ministries, public bodies, CPSEs
The central government is cracking down on late wage payments for contract workers in ministries, public bodies, and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).
Now, contractors have to pay up on time (whether that's daily after a shift, weekly before holidays, every two weeks within two days, or monthly within the first week) so workers aren't left waiting.
Electronic payments mandatory, contractors face blacklisting
All wages must be sent directly to bank accounts or paid electronically. Contractors also need to update employers online once payments are made.
If wages are delayed, there are tough penalties like blacklisting from government work, and if things drag out, the main employer has to step in and pay workers directly.
These rules set the stage for bigger labor code changes that became effective from November 2025.