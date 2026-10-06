Centre pitches GST reform as GST Council meets October 8
Business
Big changes might be coming for small business owners as the GST Council meets on October 8.
The center is pitching a reform package that skips any rate hikes and instead focuses on making life simpler: think automated processes, fewer forms, and smoother exports.
The goal? Less paperwork and hassle for everyone, especially smaller players.
Simpler compliance measures for small businesses
If these proposals go through, expect things like automatic invoice matching, easier ways to claim input tax credits, less frequent filings for small taxpayers, faster registration, and no more endless queries.
There's also talk of redefining what counts as an export (so more services get included) and switching annual returns to make compliance way less of a headache.