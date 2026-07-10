Centre urges states and UTs to back ₹10,000cr FoF 2.0

FoF 2.0 expands categories, extends tenure

States are being nudged to align their incubators with key industries and help build a stronger pipeline for investment-ready startups beyond just big metros.

FoF 2.0 now targets four categories: deep tech, manufacturing, micro venture capital, and agnostic funds (a shift from the original's one-size-fits-all approach).

The government has also raised its maximum contribution to these funds from 25% to 40%, plus extended support for deep-tech and manufacturing ventures up to 18 years, so there's more time for ambitious ideas to grow roots in smaller cities.