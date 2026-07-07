Centrum says AI and clean energy could spark commodity supercycle
Business
A new Centrum report says the global push for AI tech and clean energy could spark a long-lasting "commodity supercycle": basically, years of rising prices as demand outpaces supply.
This trend may have quietly kicked off back in 2020 and could stick around for up to two decades.
IEA warns 30% copper shortage 2035
Copper is at the center of this shift because it's getting harder to find and mine, just as we need more for things like data centers and green tech.
The International Energy Agency warns we could see a 30% copper shortage by 2035.
So if you're into tech or sustainability, these metals are about to get even more important.