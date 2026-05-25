CEOs foresee big AI layoffs within 2 years, Mercer finds

Employee thriving rate falls to 44%

Employee satisfaction has dropped sharply: just 44% say they're thriving at work in 2026, down from 66% in 2024.

Entry-level roles are especially at risk since they're often easiest to automate, making the job market rough for those aged 22 to 27.

Researchers are proposing the term "AI replacement dysfunction" (AIRD) to describe it, highlighting how much these changes are weighing on people's minds.