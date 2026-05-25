CEOs foresee big AI layoffs within 2 years, Mercer finds
Business
Nearly all CEOs think AI will lead to big layoffs within two years, says a new Mercer report.
Most leaders are pushing automation to boost results, but only about one-third feel confident their teams can actually work well with AI.
That uncertainty is making the transition even tougher.
Employee thriving rate falls to 44%
Employee satisfaction has dropped sharply: just 44% say they're thriving at work in 2026, down from 66% in 2024.
Entry-level roles are especially at risk since they're often easiest to automate, making the job market rough for those aged 22 to 27.
Researchers are proposing the term "AI replacement dysfunction" (AIRD) to describe it, highlighting how much these changes are weighing on people's minds.