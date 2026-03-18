Ceramic-tile industry to see dip in revenue due to conflict

Exports and domestic production under threat

Exports usually bring in 40% of the industry's revenue, the Middle East accounts for 15% of ceramic exports (about 6% of industry revenue, since exports are 40% of revenue), but shipping troubles and pricier freight due to the Strait of Hormuz closure could cause export revenue to decline by 6-7%.

On top of that, many factories are running below capacity at home, so expected growth has been cut down from 7-8% to just 4-5%.

If things don't improve soon, profits could take an even bigger hit in the first quarter of the next fiscal (Apr-Jun 2026).