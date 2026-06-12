Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman: data center builders ignored local communities
Business
Andrew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras Systems, called out data center builders for ignoring local communities and moving too fast.
"We could have been good neighbors," he reflected, admitting they didn't consider how these projects affect people living nearby.
Most Americans oppose AI data centers
Feldman thinks better communication and sharing resources could help ease tensions, but the backlash is real: 71% of Americans now say they don't want AI data centers in their neighborhoods, mostly because of worries about water use, energy drain, noise, and pollution.
Interestingly, more people now oppose building AI data centers than nuclear plants, showing just how much these projects need to rethink their relationship with local communities.