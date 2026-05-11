Cerebras eyes $4.8B IPO with $150-$160 range and 30 million shares

Processor orders exceed IPO supply

Orders for Cerebras's AI processors, used for running complex AI models, have shot past 20 times the number of shares available in the IPO offering.

With hype this high, final pricing is set for May 13. If it goes as planned, this could be this year's biggest IPO worldwide.

The company, seen as a rival to NVIDIA, already counts Amazon and OpenAI among its clients and will trade on Nasdaq under CBRS.