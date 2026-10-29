CFTC Chair Mike Selig says AI could reshape financial markets

Selig wants to call this tech "superintelligence," saying its impact could be as big as the early days of the internet.

He stressed that clear rules are needed so developers and entrepreneurs know where they stand.

Meanwhile, Brett Harrison, the CEO of AI derivatives exchange firm Architect and the former president of the US arm of FTX before the crypto exchange imploded in a global fraud scandal, highlighted that AI could help smaller firms get access to financial tools usually reserved for big players.

The CFTC is keeping the conversation going, with a roundtable on 24/7 trading set for December 15, showing they're serious about keeping up with tech changes.