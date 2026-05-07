CG Power & Industrial Solutions expands semiconductor push through Axiro

Gujarat plant scaling to 14.5 million daily

The big focus is on radio frequency (RF) chip design, but CG Power also sees huge potential as AI keeps growing fast.

Its new plant in Gujarat can already make 500,000 chips daily, with plans to scale up to 14.5 million per day by the end of 2026.

While semiconductor investments had an impact of ₹38 crore on quarterly margins, Kaul remains confident about long-term growth, saying the company is committed to building out its semiconductor business.