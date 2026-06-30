CG Power upbeat FY27; revenue up 25% to ₹12,418 cr in FY26

Profit up 23% to ₹1,196 cr

Net profit climbed 23% to ₹1,196 crore in FY26. Subbiah credits this to ramped-up capacity and major export wins, including a record ₹900 crore order for US data center transformers.

On the tech front, CG Power opened its advanced OSAT facility in August 2025 and its design arm Axiro has now contributed tech to over 600 million chips worldwide, showing they're serious about making India a bigger player in semiconductors.