CG Power upbeat FY27; revenue up 25% to ₹12,418 cr in FY26
CG Power is feeling upbeat about FY27, with plans to ride the wave of clean energy, booming AI data centers, and India's push for local semiconductor production.
Despite a tough global environment in FY26 (the previous fiscal year), the company pulled off a strong ₹12,418 crore in revenue, a 25% jump, according to Chairman Vellayan Subbiah.
Profit up 23% to ₹1,196 cr
Net profit climbed 23% to ₹1,196 crore in FY26. Subbiah credits this to ramped-up capacity and major export wins, including a record ₹900 crore order for US data center transformers.
On the tech front, CG Power opened its advanced OSAT facility in August 2025 and its design arm Axiro has now contributed tech to over 600 million chips worldwide, showing they're serious about making India a bigger player in semiconductors.