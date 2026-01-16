Chabahar Port: India's big move for Central Asian trade
India committed $120 million to procure equipment at Iran's Chabahar Port, locking in a long-term deal to run the Shahid Beheshti terminal with Iran.
However, the US revoked a sanctions waiver, and India Ports Global Limited's continued operations are subject to US measures—even as global politics stay tense.
Why should you care?
Chabahar is India's shortcut for trading with Afghanistan and Central Asia, skipping over Pakistan entirely.
It's part of a major transport corridor linking to Central Asia and the International North-South Transport Corridor, and is expected to improve connectivity and reduce costs and transit times.
With plans to boost capacity, Chabahar is also in a quiet race with China's Gwadar Port next door.
But if sanctions return, India could lose its edge—making this port a pretty big deal for the region's future.