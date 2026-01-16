Chabahar Port: India's big move for Central Asian trade

Why should you care?

Chabahar is India's shortcut for trading with Afghanistan and Central Asia, skipping over Pakistan entirely.

It's part of a major transport corridor linking to Central Asia and the International North-South Transport Corridor, and is expected to improve connectivity and reduce costs and transit times.

With plans to boost capacity, Chabahar is also in a quiet race with China's Gwadar Port next door.

But if sanctions return, India could lose its edge—making this port a pretty big deal for the region's future.