Chainalysis reports $20 billion traded on World Cup prediction markets
Business
The 2026 FIFA World Cup wasn't just big on the field. It set a new record off it too, with $20 billion traded on prediction markets.
According to blockchain firm Chainalysis, nearly 400,000 wallets got in on the action, and $5.7 billion changed hands just during the tournament.
Polymarket and Kalshi popularized moment bets
Fans didn't just bet on who'd win; some placed wagers on moments like Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional reaction after Portugal's exit.
Platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi made these bets easy and popular.
For context, this World Cup blew past previous records, like the 2024 US election ($3.6 billion) or Super Bowl 60 (eclipsed $1 billion), making it the biggest event ever for prediction markets.