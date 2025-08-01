Next Article
Chalet Hotels's Q1 profit soars 236% to ₹203.1cr
Chalet Hotels just posted a massive 236% jump in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹203.1 crore—way up from last year's ₹60.4 crore.
Their strong numbers are thanks to booming hotel business and successful flat handovers in Bengaluru.
Stock price jumps nearly 8% post results
For anyone watching the market or thinking about investing, Chalet's story is all about momentum.
Their total revenue shot up 148% to ₹894.5 crore.
After these results dropped, their stock price surged nearly 8%.
Major cash boost from selling flats in Koramangala
A big chunk of cash came from selling 95 flats in Koramangala, which brought in ₹439 crore.
Plus, they've added new hotel rooms and event spaces—setting themselves up for even more growth ahead.