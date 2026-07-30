Chamath Palihapitiya cites Infosys forecast cut as AI reshapes outsourcing
Business
Chamath Palihapitiya, co-founder and CEO of 8090, thinks the classic time-and-materials outsourcing model is fading as companies switch to AI tools.
He pointed to Infosys's recent revenue forecast cut as a sign that businesses are spending more on AI for faster software development and better control.
Company 8090 raises $135 million Series A
Industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and government are now using AI to modernize outdated systems and cut costs.
8090's Software Factory blends engineers with AI agents to update old code and boost accuracy, backed by a $135 million Series A round led by Salesforce Ventures in June 2026.