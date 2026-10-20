Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlights €800 billion 'Made for Germany' investments
German companies have pledged to invest over €800 billion by 2028 under the Made for Germany initiative.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz says the plan is all about making Germany more self-reliant and future-ready: think stronger tech and a boost for the economy.
He pointed out that early wins are already showing up as more economic growth and foreign investment.
Chancellor Merz pledges 'EU Inc.' framework
German companies have pledged to invest over €800 billion by 2028 under the Made for Germany initiative.
Merz also wants Europe to work closer together so companies benefit from the European Union's single market.
On top of that, he is helping shape new European AI rules to keep innovation moving forward, and Merz pledged to introduce EU Inc. a harmonized European corporate framework, as soon as possible.