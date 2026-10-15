Chancellor John Healey plans higher UK bank taxes in budget

Big news for UK banks: Chancellor John Healey is planning to bump up their taxes in the October 28 budget.

The goal? Raise about £2.25 billion a year by bringing back higher surcharges, mainly targeting big banks that have done well from recent interest rate hikes.

The IMF praised the U.K.'s progress toward balancing the books and urged Healey to "stay the course," as the UK tries to keep its finances steady during global uncertainty.