ChangXin Memory files $4B IPO as China tech stocks double
Business
China's semiconductor industry is having a moment.
ChangXin Memory, the country's top memory-chip maker, just filed for a massive $4 billion IPO—the biggest in years.
Yangtze Memory, another major player in flash storage, is also gearing up to go public.
All this action has doubled the value of China's tech stocks in the past year, adding over $900 billion, even though they are still catching up to global chip giants.
Huawei's Tau scaling law targets 1.4nm
Huawei just rolled out a new chip-making method called Tau Scaling Law that skips expensive equipment and could let China produce advanced 1.4-nanometer chips by 2031.
This breakthrough means less dependence on foreign tech and more chances for local companies to shine, definitely a big step for China's tech ambitions.