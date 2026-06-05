ChangXin Memory files $4B IPO as China tech stocks double Business Jun 05, 2026

China's semiconductor industry is having a moment.

ChangXin Memory, the country's top memory-chip maker, just filed for a massive $4 billion IPO—the biggest in years.

Yangtze Memory, another major player in flash storage, is also gearing up to go public.

All this action has doubled the value of China's tech stocks in the past year, adding over $900 billion, even though they are still catching up to global chip giants.