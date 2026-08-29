ChangXin Memory Technologies sues US defense department over military designation
ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China's top memory chipmaker, is suing the US Department of Defense for calling it a "Chinese military company."
CXMT says this label, first given in 2025, unfairly damages its reputation and can trigger government contracting restrictions and reputational damage.
The company argues its chips are for civilian and commercial use, not for military use, and that the process wasn't fair.
CXMT names senior US defense officials
CXMT claims it spent more than a year providing information to challenge the designation and seeking removal from the list.
The Pentagon published a notice in February 2026 stating that the company would be removed from the list, but withdrew the notice later the same day.
Now, like Alibaba did in June, CXMT wants the label reversed and has named senior US defense officials in its lawsuit.