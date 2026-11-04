ChatGPT ads struggle in India with low conversions, high costs

Marketers say they are still figuring out if ChatGPT ads are worth it (some are hopeful, especially for sectors like automobiles or real estate where buyers do more research).

But for quick-commerce and e-commerce, the high cost per customer just does not add up right now.

As Ishank Joshi, CEO of MobavenueAI, put it, "One thing we are very clear about is that it is not for all. Yet we see this as a great channel. It has high-intent users. If it matches your category, you can be an early investor."

Still, a few brands have participated in ChatGPT's advertising ecosystem, so the jury is still out on whether these AI ads will catch on.