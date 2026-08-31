Check Annu Projects IPO allotment likely finalized August 30
Business
If you applied for the Annu Projects IPO, today's the day: the allotment is likely to be finalized on August 30.
You can quickly check if you got lucky through KFin Technologies, NSE, or BSE using your PAN or application details.
The IPO was pretty popular, getting nearly three times as many bids as shares available, with strong interest from both retail and big investors.
IPO priced ₹94-₹99 lists September 2
Shares were priced at ₹94 to ₹99 each, with a minimum investment of ₹14,949. The funds raised will go toward new equipment and working capital.
Annu Projects just posted a solid 34% increase in total income and a 56% rise in profit this year.
If you snagged shares, mark September 2: Annu Projects will make its stock market debut on NSE and BSE then.