Cheerio AI raises ₹8 crore to boost no-code marketing platform

Cheerio AI is a no-code platform that helps brands automate their marketing across email, SMS, WhatsApp, and more. It plugs into Shopify to handle things like retargeting. Plus, it uses AI to help create content and track customer engagement—all without needing any coding skills.

Plans for the future

With this fresh funding, Cheerio AI plans to build out new multi-modal AI tools—including its own ad-generating language model—and expand from messaging into voice and video features.

They're also gearing up to hire more talent in engineering and sales as they look toward global growth.