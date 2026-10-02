Chennai-based Shriram Properties uses Indian startup robots for painting

Shriram Properties, a Chennai-based real estate developer, is now using robots from Indian startups for painting buildings and is exploring robotic solutions for tiling too.

The move comes as the company faces major labor shortages in some parts of Tamil Nadu and North India.

Murali Malayappan, Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties, admits the upfront cost of robotics is high but believes it pays off when used across many projects, saying, "Although robots require higher upfront capital expenditure, the economics become more viable when the equipment is deployed across multiple projects and the investment is recovered over a longer period."