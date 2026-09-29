Chennai hosts hotel and restaurant expo October 1-3 highlighting sustainability
Business
Chennai is hosting a major hotel and restaurant expo from October 1-3 at the Trade Fair Complex.
Organized by local hospitality associations, the event will feature over 150 stalls with everything from cooking gear to sustainable tech, perfect timing as the industry looks for greener solutions with fuel prices on the rise.
Workshops and K Damodrasamy Naidu centenary
Workshops will also be held on all three days.
D. Srinivasan, Managing Director of Sree Annapoorna Group, Coimbatore, said there's also a special celebration on October 1 for Unavaga Dhinam, honoring Sree Annapoorna founder K Damodrasamy Naidu's centenary, a nice nod to local culinary heritage.