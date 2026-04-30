Chennai startup Dreamteam seeks $40 million Series A at $150 million-$200 million valuation

Dreamteam automates customer data with AI

Founded by Anand Venkatraman, Senthil Kanthaswamy, and Ramesh Parthasarathy, Dreamteam uses AI agents to automate customer data management, so less boring manual entry and more smart interactions.

The new funds will help them launch their product (coming in May), grow their team, and double down on building better AI tools to take on CRM giants like Salesforce and HubSpot.