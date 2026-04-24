Chennai startup SuperOps lays off about 60 to become AI-first
Business
Chennai-based startup SuperOps just laid off about 60 people, nearly one-third of its team, as it shifts focus to becoming an AI-first company.
The move isn't about money troubles; instead, SuperOps says it's reorganizing to boost efficiency and keep up with its new product goals.
SuperOps forms AI council, offers severance
To drive this change, SuperOps is setting up an internal AI council of 10 to 20 members who'll work on weaving AI into everything they build.
The company, founded in 2020 and fresh off a $25 million funding round, is also offering severance pay and job search help to those affected, a sign of how tech companies everywhere are doubling down on AI.