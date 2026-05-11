Chennai's Mindgrove to launch India's 1st commercial secure IoT chip
Mindgrove Technologies, a Chennai startup from IIT Madras, is about to launch India's first commercial Secure IoT chip.
Built on RISC-V tech, this chip is set to power everything from smart wearables and EV battery management systems to biometric systems and industrial gadgets.
Several customers are testing prototype versions and it expects initial demand from secure biometric systems used in telecom onboarding and identity authentication infrastructure.
Mindgrove chip may cut device-costs <=30%
Mindgrove says its chip can make devices up to 30% cheaper than ones using imported chips, pretty huge for Indian manufacturers trying to cut costs and rely less on foreign tech.
To keep things running smoothly despite global supply hiccups, it is lining up backup suppliers.
Plus, it has already signed a deal with Pune's Pinetics to use the chip in smart locks, cameras, and biometric access systems, another step forward for India's homegrown electronics scene.