Chennai's Mindgrove to launch India's 1st commercial secure IoT chip

Mindgrove chip may cut device-costs <=30%

Mindgrove says its chip can make devices up to 30% cheaper than ones using imported chips, pretty huge for Indian manufacturers trying to cut costs and rely less on foreign tech.

To keep things running smoothly despite global supply hiccups, it is lining up backup suppliers.

Plus, it has already signed a deal with Pune's Pinetics to use the chip in smart locks, cameras, and biometric access systems, another step forward for India's homegrown electronics scene.