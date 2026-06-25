Chennai's Sathya Agencies wins SEBI nod for ₹600cr IPO
Business
Sathya Agencies, a major retail chain from Chennai, just got SEBI approval to launch a ₹600 crore IPO.
One-half of the funds will come from new shares, while the other half is an offer for sale by promoters Johnson Asaria, J. John Sathya, and Charles Packiaraj, each putting up ₹100 crore in shares.
IPO proceeds for loans, unilet appliances
The fresh funds are set to pay off loans, cover acquisition costs for their subsidiary Unilet Appliances, and support general business needs.
With 427 stores across South India and strong partnerships with brands like LG and Sony, Sathya Agencies is making a bold move to grow even bigger.