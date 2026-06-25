Chennai's Sathya Agencies wins SEBI nod for ₹600cr IPO Business Jun 25, 2026

Sathya Agencies, a major retail chain from Chennai, just got SEBI approval to launch a ₹600 crore IPO.

One-half of the funds will come from new shares, while the other half is an offer for sale by promoters Johnson Asaria, J. John Sathya, and Charles Packiaraj, each putting up ₹100 crore in shares.