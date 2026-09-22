Chennai's Zuppa Geo Navigation seeks $10 million to expand tech center
Business
Chennai's Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies, known for making drones for the Indian Army, is aiming to raise $10 million.
The goal? To grow its tech center and bring in more engineers.
It's already talking with strategic partners and foreign private investors, hoping to seal the deal by the next quarter.
Zuppa expects revenue to reach ₹80cr
With drone tech moving fast, Zuppa wants this funding to help it push into MENA and European markets.
After delivering more than 500 drones this year, it is expecting its revenue to jump from ₹8 crore in FY26 to as much as ₹80 crore.
Founder and Managing Director Sai Pattabiram says it's all about building a team that can keep innovating.