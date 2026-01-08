Chevron wants to ramp up Venezuelan oil under US sanctions Business Jan 08, 2026

Chevron is hoping to step up its game in Venezuela by asking the US for a bigger license.

If they get it, they'll be able to send more Venezuelan oil to their refineries and open up new sales opportunities—even though most US companies can't operate there due to sanctions.

Right now, Chevron's the only major American oil player left in Venezuela.