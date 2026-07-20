Chey Tae-won warns AI memory chip shortage at Jeju Forum
Business
SK Group's chairman, Chey Tae-won, says we are heading for a big shortage of AI memory chips, and it could get political.
At a recent Jeju Forum, he pointed out that demand could rise 60-100% from current levels.
Governments are already scrambling to secure these chips because they're vital for economic stability.
AI drives SK hynix $14.52B expansion
AI now eats up more than half of all semiconductors, and demand is growing fast, at a minimum of 50 to 60%.
SK hynix (which dominates the high-bandwidth memory market) is speeding up expansion plans with a $14.52 billion investment and opening its new Yongin facility early in 2027.
Chey also made it clear that his new Indiana plant is about business needs, not politics, even as countries push for more chip investments.