Chey Tae-won's 2012 bet yields SK Hynix $26.5B Nasdaq listing

SK Hynix invests despite oversupply concerns

Riding the AI wave, SK Hynix grew fast but still faces the usual ups and downs of the chip world: think worries about oversupply and spending slowdowns.

Even so, Chey's bold moves (he is connected through SK Inc.) have turned this once-risky bet into one of South Korea's biggest corporate wins, with major investments lined up to keep up with demand and compete with giants like Samsung.