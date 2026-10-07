Chhattisgarh secures ₹43,600 cr Singapore FDI at SING Forum 2026
Business
Chhattisgarh just secured ₹43,600 crore in FDI commitments from Singapore at the first Singapore-India Network for Growth (SING) Forum 2026.
This is set to open up jobs in AI, digital tech, and advanced manufacturing; big news if you're into future-focused careers.
Energy Capital Global ₹41,750 cr datacenter
The headline deal is a massive AI-ready data center campus worth ₹41,750 crore from Energy Capital Global.
There's also a ₹1,500 crore solar project by Sunstream Green Energy and an agro-processing hub planned by Valency International.
Plus, the state signed up with ITE Education Services to level up local skills.
Chhattisgarh is also eyeing eco-friendly development and tourism through new global partnerships, so there could be more opportunities ahead for startups and young talent.