Chhattisgarh secures ₹43,600 cr Singapore FDI at SING Forum 2026

The headline deal is a massive AI-ready data center campus worth ₹41,750 crore from Energy Capital Global.

There's also a ₹1,500 crore solar project by Sunstream Green Energy and an agro-processing hub planned by Valency International.

Plus, the state signed up with ITE Education Services to level up local skills.

Chhattisgarh is also eyeing eco-friendly development and tourism through new global partnerships, so there could be more opportunities ahead for startups and young talent.